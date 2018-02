Have your say

Joe Perry was a first round winner in the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix at Preston Guildhall this afternoon (February 20).

The Chatteris cueman won 4-2 against Graeme Dott and will meet either Judd Trump or Michael White in the second round on Thursday.

Dott made a 109 break in the second frame and Perry a 65 in the third frame.

Scores (Dott first): 42-80; 113-0; 27-65; 68-32; 1-74, 28-75.