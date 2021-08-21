Two become one as Stamford restaurants merge

Orbis Restaurant, All Saint's Place, Stamford EMN-210517-183719009

Orbis, the small plates of world food specialist – serving totally gluten free dishes – took over the Hoppi Dorri premises in All Saints Place earlier this year occupying the upstairs space, with the Asian fusion Hoppi Dorri operating on the ground floor.

However, after service at the weekend, and Monday and Tuesday closed, Wednesday’s reopening means Hoppi Dorri is no more – although its most popular dishes will remain on a new, blended menu.

Johnny Spencer, who founded Orbis in Oakham before launching in Stamford, said there were a number of reasons behind the decision.

“Having reopened the doors to this wonderful building in May under new ownership with Orbis occupying the first floor and Hoppi Dorri on the ground floor, we had great visions for two restaurants working in absolute symphony,” he said.

“With the ever increasing shortage of hospitality staff along with the pure success that has come out of Orbis and a waiting list as long as a giraffe neck, we have made the decision to bring both floors under the Orbis name but with a new exciting blended menu.”

The top selling dishes from Hoppi Dorri plus everything from the Orbis menu will remain in place – as will the much beloved HD sushi bar.

He added: “One menu, one building, three distinct areas of trading. The beautiful downstairs restaurant for dinner reservations; The bar area for brunch,cocktails, light bites and maybe even a cheeky bottle of fizz; And of course the rooftop terrace.”