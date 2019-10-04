Your favourite places to get breakfast in Peterborough
Yesterday we published the list of best places to get breakfast in Peterborough according to TripAdvisor.
A number of Peterborough Telegraph readers responded by telling us where their favourite places are for a fulfilling brekkie.
1. PT readers' favourite places for breakfast
C�te Brasseri in Church StreetEMN-160522-001223009
Midlands
Johnston press resell
2. PT readers' favourite places for breakfast
Yes, a few of you did say McDonald's
Midlands
johnston press resell
3. PT readers' favourite places for breakfast
Honey Bees in Paston Lane, Walton, winning the PT Caf� of the Year
Midlands
JPIMedia Resell
4. PT readers' favourite places for breakfast
The Chalkboard at the Key Theatre
View more