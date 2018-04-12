Win £200 to spend at wagamama in Peterborough

Peterborough's wagamama restaurant in Long Causeway.
Japanese inspired restaurant wagamama is giving Peterborough Telegraph readers the chance to win a first taste of their brand new menu before anyone else.

You can win a gift card worth £200 to spend at wagamama, in Long Causeway, Peterborough.

WIN �200 to spend at Wagamama

Know your udon from your soba, your katsu from your firecracker? Well then you could be in a chance of winning – head over to www.facebook.com/wagamamapeterborough, comment on the competition post with what you love about wagamama and your favourite dish- and you could be our winner.

Terms and conditions

To enter, comment with why you love wagamama along with your favourite dish on the wagamama peterborough facebook post, www.facebook.com/wagamamapeterborough and get the chance to win an exclusive preview of the new wagamama menu and £200 gift card;

You are required to book a table on May 6, 7 or 8.

The remaining value on the gift card after your booking will be given back to you on an updated gift card;

The competition ends on April 30, 2018;

No purchase necessary.

An independent judge is responsible for selecting the winner.

Only open to age18+.

Full T+Cs available at wagamama.com