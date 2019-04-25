What made Peterborough chef Gareth skateboard into the River Nene?

Peterborough chef Gareth Ellison was as good as his word yesterday - when he celebrated his restaurant's success with a soaking in the River Nene.

Gareth runs the Resist! Vegan Kitchen at the Key Theatre on The Embankment - overlooking the river - with business partner Lynn Jobson, which opened at the beginning of March.

Gareth skateboarding into the Nene

It was a big step for the duo, who had operated as a pop-up restaurant in the city for a couple of years, and Gareth promised if the restaurant ever had a noteable achievement he would skateboard into the River Nene.

And yesterday, as Resist! sat on top of the TripAdvisor Peterborough restaurants chart, the former pro-skateboarder took the plunge.

"There was no way Lynn was going to forget what I said, so I had to do it," said Gareth.

