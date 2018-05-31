Vegan street food pops up at fun day and wine tasting evening

There is another chance to enjoy the vegan offerings from the Resist! Vegan Kitchen this weekend.

The pop-up will be at The Ostrich Inn, in North Street, on Saturday, for a fun day in aid of the National Exotic Hedgehog Rescue Service.

There will be the ever popular vegan street food menu from Peterborough’s only fully vegan establishment - Resist! Vegan Kitchen- featuring the now legendary Resist! Donor Kebab, Krispy Fried Chickun’ and more.

The hedgehog service specialises in the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of African Pygmy hedgehogs, long eared hedgehogs but also takes in any spiny friend in need.

The event starts at 1pm and all ages are welcome (accompanied by an adult).

Celebrating the launch of its new wine list for Summer 2018, The Lightbox Café : Bar in Bridge Street is hosting a wine tasting evening on June 7 (7pm).

The evening is being held in conjunction with Amps Wine Merchants of Oundle and together they are offering the chance to sample six of their new wines along with a pairing cheeseboard for £20.

Owner Eve Warner said: “We have worked hard alongside Amps to deliver a concise wine list with something for everyone.”

Tickets from 01733 894444 or the venue.