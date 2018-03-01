Win a two-night glamping break for the family

We have teamed up with Wigwam® Holidays Millside to offer readers the chance to win a two night stay.

Situated by the upper reaches of the beautiful River Witham on a family run beef and sheep farm, Wigwam® Holidays Millside offers a truly rural experience in a quiet, picturesque spot in the spectacular Lincolnshire countryside.

Win a family break

Enjoy an open-air breakfast looking out over the sheep and cows as they graze contentedly before enjoying one of a number of circular walks or cycle rides on footpaths and quiet farm tracks, enjoying a splash in the river at the steppingstones.

Or you can relax in the games room, with its table football, pool and puzzles, games and books for all ages. Explore Belton House, owned by the National Trust, just a 5-minute drive away, with its history, gardens, parkland and fantastic adventure playground. Take the 10-minute walk into Barkston village to visit the local pub for some great food and drink.

There are six en-suite Running Water Deluxe Wigwam® Cabins, situated within very easy reach of the A1 and Grantham railway station, making the farm a perfect and accessible destination for a family holiday, weekend getaway, romantic break or friends’ reunion.

To win a two-night stay for a family of up to two adults and two children, answer this question: How many en-suite Running Water Deluxe Wigwam® Cabins does Millside have?

Email you answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by noon on March 5.

Terms and Conditions:

Travel, food, bed linen and ANY additional costs are NOT included.

Any outdoor or additional activities mentioned in the editorial are not part of the prize.

The prize is one two-night stay in a Running Water Deluxe Wigwam® Cabin accommodating up two adults and two children, subject to availability.

Winner must book with Wigwam® Holidays Millside directly by phone. Strictly subject to availability, and is also subject to the booking Terms and Conditions of Wigwam® Holidays and Wigwam® Holidays Millside.

All peak times such as Easter, Bank Holidays and any school holidays are EXCLUDED.

The Prize does not have any monetary value and is NON-TRANSFERABLE.

The Prize Winner is also subject to the Terms & Conditions of Peterborough Telegraph and its associates.

Once booked the holiday CANNOT be transferred to another Wigwam® Booking or Site, nor can it be transferred to any other type of holiday accommodation or to another customer.

Prize is available to those aged over 21 years only.

If the winner has a dog, please check if the dog is permitted onsite. An extra tariff will apply.

Once a booking has been confirmed, no changes are permitted. If a booking is cancelled, no alternative dates can be arranged. No compensation and/or refund will be provided in these circumstances.

The photos for this competition are used for illustrative purposes only and the type of Wigwam® Cabin, it’s facilities and site location varies.

The draw is not open to persons employed or contracted to Wigwam® Holidays and their agents, to Peterborough Telegraph employees or any of their agents.