Our long weekend in Suffolk packed a Punch!

As a family we have come to love Norfolk - be it Sunny Hunny or Wells - so it seemed natural to divert slightly and see what neighbouring Suffolk had to offer.

And what a great location we came upon to do so.

Brad Barnes visits Kessingland Beach holiday park in Suffolk

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park is, as the name suggests, right on the coast. The beach in question, at least in autumn when we took advantage of a long weekend, was proving popular with ramblers, dog walkers and kiteflyers rather than sandcastlebuilders, and looked a good example of the unspoilt, rugged beauty to be found in that part of the country.

The park itself was busy, but still relatively peaceful, as we made ourselves comfortable in a very handily placed “Jay” caravan, new to the park for 2017 and boasting three bedrooms with all mod cons.

A proper home from home with all the major park facilities in view from the lounge window, not least the entertainments complex. The arcade with indoor soft play was an instant hit with the two girls who made a beeline as expected for the 2p slots.

The Boathouse bar and restaurant, where we dined a couple of times, was very smart and served breakfast, lunch and dinner and there were no complaints with the burgers, pizzas and curries we sampled. The convenience store and fish and chip shop came in handy at meal times too.

Brad Barnes visits Kessingland Beach holiday park in Suffolk

The showbar had a real buzz about it in the evening and an enthusiastic and talented bunch laid on some fantastic entertainment for young and old.

There were clubs and activities galore laid on during the day for the little ones, from crafts to fun and games with the Starland Krew.

The outdoor pool was closed for the season but the indoor pool, splashpool and spa pool were a hit with the little ones. And wrapped up well, they also loved the outdoor adventure playground, and the crazy golf course proved popular.

When we weren’t taking advantage of the facilities on site, the park turned out to be handily placed for the nearby attractions.

Brad Barnes visits Kessingland Beach holiday park in Suffolk

We loved Southwold, who wouldn’t? The quintessential English resort town has a busy little marketplace just itching to be explored, littered with independent shops and pubs, but its seafront was the real draw.

Anyone with pre-school aged children will instantly recognise the colourful little beach huts and the working lighthouse from CBeebies’ Grandpa In My Pocket. The beach looked great even on a blustery, late October afternoon, and the award-winning pier was just terrific; slot machines to amuse the little ones - who couldn’t keep away from the comedy mirrors - a cafe offering respite from the weather and some terrific views .

We also enjoyed a stroll along the seafront at the equally well placed Lowestoft, another surprisingly pretty resort with two piers, more beautiful, soft golden sand, and adorable beach huts.

It would have been nice to have spent more time exploring Oulton Broad - and maybe have taken a boat ride - but we were battling the clock and rainclouds.

Brad Barnes visits Kessingland Beach holiday park in Suffolk

Next time, perhaps?

Brad Barnes and family enjoy a long weekend at Parkdean Resorts’ Kessingland Beach Holiday Park

Location: Kessingland, Suffolk, NR33 7RW

Spring 2018 break: Arriving Friday, April 6 for three nights, prices from £129, staying in a Macaw chalet sleeping two.

To book: www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk or 0330 123 4850

Brad Barnes visits Kessingland Beach holiday park in Suffolk