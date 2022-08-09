Hot Weather Driving: You could be fined £5,000 for driving in flip-flops

Driving in flip flops could result in a serious fine (photo: adobe)

Thanks to new research, Zuto Car Finance have identified that not turning on the AC in the car or wearing flip-flops while you're driving could cost you up to £5,000 and have also provided some top tips to help avoid fines like these and stay safe on the roads in the warmer weather:

Not turning on the AC or opening a window

Rule 237 of the Highway Code says you must keep your vehicle well-ventilated to avoid drowsiness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To ensure that you avoid any drowsiness or light-headedness while on the roads this week, make sure the AC is on at a comfortable level or keep a window down to make sure you stay cool!

Driving in flip-flops

Under Rule 97 of the Highway Code, drivers are advised they must have “footwear and clothing which does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.” Therefore, if you’re wearing flip-flops, high heels, or any other unsecured footwear that could affect the way you drive, you could be deemed to be breaking the law and receive a fine of up to £5,000.

The best way to get around this problem is to keep an extra pair of old trainers or flat shoes in your car to put on while you’re driving!

How to drive in high sunshine

Invest in a pair of sunglasses

If you usually use glasses to drive, try out some prescription sunglasses so your vision is not impacted and your eyes are still protected from the UV rays.

Leave a greater distance between you and the car in front of you: bright light reduces your reaction time so leaving that little more extra room will make sure you’re covered.

Commenting on the research, Lucy Sherliker, Head of Customer at Zuto Car Finance says:

“Although many people are unaware of these Highway Code Rules, it’s important to know the laws of the road, not only to avoid being financially penalised, but to also keep everyone safe while driving.