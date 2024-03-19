Get out and see Peterborough’s sights by bus this English Tourism Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough’s largest bus operator is encouraging local residents to get out and explore the great sights that make the region such a hot-spot for tourism.

Peterborough is home to some of the most famous and interesting destinations in the UK, and they are easy to access at a great price by bus. With a DayRider, a group of five can now travel for just £2.20 each for the full day, and a group of three for just £2.67 each in a Town Zone. Also, bus travel is still covered by the government’s £2.00 single fare cap.

Just a few highlights to see include:

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Roe

Peterborough Cathedral – One of the finest Norman Cathedrals in Europe. With stunning architecture, glorious medieval art work and fascinating history, there is so much to see and explore. (Nearest stop: Lido – Services 4 and 6)

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery – Explore collections spanning over 150 million years of Peterborough's fascinating history, environment and culture. (Nearest stop: Rivergate – Services 1, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 24, 24X, 25, 25A, 25X, 60 and X4)

John Clare Cottage – Widely regarded as one of the greatest of the English poets, John Clare lived in the cottage for 40 years from 1793 to 1832. (Nearest stop: Cross – Service: 201)

Ferry Meadows – The ideal place for a family day out and one of the largest country parks in the region. (Nearest stop: Glendale – Service 1)

Elton Hall and Gardens - An extraordinary, romantic, part-Gothic historic house that has been in the Proby family for 400 years. (Nearest stop: St Botolph Green – Service X4)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East said: “We are so fortunate to be home to so many genuinely outstanding pieces of natural and cultural heritage in Peterborough and, as the days get longer and warmer, now is a great opportunity to get out and explore it all.

“It is amazing to think just how many people travel from all around the UK and wider world to come and see Peterborough - a trip on your local bus will give you the perfect opportunity to get out and see everything for yourself.