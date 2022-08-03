Butlin’s summer deals are here

Make the most of summer with Butlin's holiday deals

MINEHEADSummer Holiday family breaks from £112.50ppButlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break featuring Stephen Mulhern staying in a two bedroom Comfort Apartment from £450 on 19 August 2022. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day and £11.40 per child, per day. To find out more about this family break or to book now, go to butlins.com.

BOGNOR REGIS

Summer Holiday family breaks from £129ppButlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break featuring Fleur East staying in a two bedroom Silver Room from £516 on 19 August 2022. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides.

You don't want to miss out on this incredible offer! Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day and £11.40 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

SKEGNESS

Summer Holiday family breaks from £73.50ppButlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break featuring Stephen Mulhern staying in a two bedroom Silver Room from £294 on 2 September 2022. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day and £11.40 per child, per day. To find out more information or to book go to butlins.com.