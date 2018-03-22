Topo is no more as Mania takes its place on Peterborough’s pizza strip

A new restaurant will take its place on Cowgate in Peterborough city centre on Saturday, looking to get a pizza the action....

What for many years, under different ownership, was Topo Gigio’s on Cowgate in the city centre closed at the turn of the year.

Mania Pizza at Cowgate EMN-180321-153211009

On Saturday, a new venture - Mania pizza restaurant replaces it, going up against Pizza House, Pizza Parlour and Prezzo in the battle for pizza sales on Cowgate.

It is a real family affair (hence the name) with Zuzanna Mania the front of house face of the business, while boyfriend Artur Kubiak mans the pizza oven.

They have spent the last six months perfecting their pizzas as an enterprise run from their Peterborough home, as a delivery service.

Zuzanna says there will be thin and crisp with a host of traditional toppings, and one or two Polish inspired.

Mania Pizza at Cowgate EMN-180321-153223009

Soups and salads will also be on the menu.

The interior has been brightened up with a new colour scheme and new lighting to give it a more homely feel.

Mania Pizza at Cowgate EMN-180321-152935009