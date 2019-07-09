This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Peterborough Depending on where you look, £100,000 can buy a variety of properties in Peterborough. From new build flats to houses and starter homes, this is what £100k can buy you in Peterborough. 1. Two bed flat, Vicarage Farm Road This second floor, new build flat which is close to city centre is on the market for a fixed price of GBP97,000 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Two bed flat, Lincoln Road This two bed flat needs some more, and is on sale at auction for a guide price of GBP40,000 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. One bed flat, Fletton This flat is on the market with a guide price of GBP60,000 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. One bed park home, Pioneer Park This one bedroom park/mobile home is on the market for offers over GBP70,000 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3