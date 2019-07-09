Picture: Shutterstock

This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Peterborough

Depending on where you look, £100,000 can buy a variety of properties in Peterborough.

From new build flats to houses and starter homes, this is what £100k can buy you in Peterborough.

This second floor, new build flat which is close to city centre is on the market for a fixed price of GBP97,000

1. Two bed flat, Vicarage Farm Road

This second floor, new build flat which is close to city centre is on the market for a fixed price of GBP97,000
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This two bed flat needs some more, and is on sale at auction for a guide price of GBP40,000

2. Two bed flat, Lincoln Road

This two bed flat needs some more, and is on sale at auction for a guide price of GBP40,000
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This flat is on the market with a guide price of GBP60,000

3. One bed flat, Fletton

This flat is on the market with a guide price of GBP60,000
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This one bedroom park/mobile home is on the market for offers over GBP70,000

4. One bed park home, Pioneer Park

This one bedroom park/mobile home is on the market for offers over GBP70,000
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3