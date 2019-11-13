Pizza and kebabs

These are the food hygiene ratings for 12 popular kebab and pizza shops in Peterborough

Have you ever wondered how hygienic your favourite kebab or pizza restaurant in Peterborough is?

These are the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene ratings for 12 popular kebab and pizza shops in Peterborough, inspected in 2019. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

94 Bridge Street Peterborough, PE1 1DY. Food hygiene rating: 5. Last inspected on: 3 January 2019

1. Domino's Pizza

3 Fitzwilliam Street Peterborough, PE1 2RU. Food hygiene rating: 4. Last inspected on: 19 August 2019

2. Ali's Kebab House

50 - 52 Market Street Whittlesey Peterborough, PE7 1BD. Food hygiene rating: 5. Last inspected on: 31 August 2019

3. Ottoman Charcoal Grill

88 Star Road Peterborough, PE1 5HQ. Food hygiene rating: 5. Last inspected on: 6 June 2019

4. Mr Toppings

