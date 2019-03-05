These are the 16 best restaurants in and around Peterborough according to you These are the 16 best restaurants in and around Peterborough according to your ratings on TripAdvisor. You can leave your own reviews for Peterborough restaurants here. 1. The Golden Pheasant 1 Main Road | Etton, Peterborough PE6 7DA. 01733 252387. British Pub Gastropub Vegetarian Friendly Gluten Free Options. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Fontanella's 10 Market Street, Whittlesey, Peterborough PE7 1BD. 01733 203587. Italian Cafe Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Options Gluten Free Options Google Maps other Buy a Photo 3. Prevost 20 Priestgate, Peterborough PE1 1JA. 01733 313623. European British Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Options Gluten Free Options jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Gurkha Lounge 2 Stewartby Avenue, Peterborough PE7 8NJ. 01733 688911. Indian Asian Nepalese Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Options Gluten Free jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4