But with so many takeaways vying for your attention, where do you begin? This list is a good place to start - these are the 15 best takeaways in Peterborough according to Just Eat user ratings.

1. Sub Xpress Sub Xpress is more than just subs - whilst it does offer up a tempting selection of sandwiches, it also has the likes of pizza, pasta, salads and desserts. 5.2/6 star rating. Unit 8c Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, PE7 8BE Sub Xpress other Buy a Photo

2. Tazze Charcoal Grill Why not try out their Tazze Mix, which comes with Lamb shish, chicken shish, lamb kofta, chicken kofta & lamb or chicken donner served with rice, salad and bread. 5/6 star rating. 258 Lincoln Road, PE1 2ND Tazze Charcoal Grill other Buy a Photo

3. Medina Curry & Kebab House This curry and kebab house will have something on the menu for you - as well as the likes of authentic baltis and kebabs, they also have the peri peri grill, pizzas and burgers. 5.2/6 star rating. 65 Gladstone Street, PE1 2BN Google other Buy a Photo

4. The Lounge One reviewer wrote: "Very good! The food was hot and delicious. Salmon and mixed kebab was seasoned to perfection. Would definitely recommend and order from this place again!" 5.2/6 star rating. 417 Lincoln Road, PE1 2PF The Lounge other Buy a Photo

View more