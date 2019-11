The city isn't short of a good boozer, but there are some that stand out above the rest - and these 10 pubs all come highly recommended. How many have you visited?

1. The Golden Pheasant Highly praised for its excellent service, friendly atmosphere and superb food, The Golden Pheasant dishes up a host of pub classics, from steak and ale pie, to crispy beer battered fish and chips. Rating: 4.5/5

2. The Millstone Public House This traditional pub prides itself on its delicious food, with various nights of the week taking a different theme to give diners lots of choice, including curry club, pie and pint night, steak night and Sunday lunch. Rating: 4.5/5

3. The Admiral Wells Diners can expect an offering of traditional, freshly prepared pub fare to enjoy from the varied menu, including a selection of daily specials, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free customers all well catered for. Rating: 4.5/5

4. The Rose and Crown at Thorney Popular for its tasty Sunday lunch and friendly service, this cosy country pub has been welcoming visitors since 1890 and offers a beautiful location to enjoy some delicious home cooked food. Rating: 4.5/5

