The top 5 Deliveroo dishes in Peterborough revealed

On-demand food delivery service Deliveroo is celebrating two years in Peterborough - and has produced an insight into local eating habits.

New data reveals Sunday is the night most locals prefer to stay home - with 8:12pm the most popular time to order Deliveroo.

The food delivery service, which is working with over 15 independent restaurants in Peterborough, also reveals Peterborough locals can’t get enough of Italian food, with Prezzo’s Spaghetti Carbonara being the most popular dish in the city.

The most popular dishes are:

Spaghetti Carbonara from Prezzo in Cowgate;

Thai Green Chicken Curry from The Brewery Tap in Westgate;

Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama in Long Causeway;

Cheese Classic Burger from Handmade Burger Co in Westgate Arcade;

Cod & Chips from Posh Fish & Chips at The Beehive, in Albert Place;

A spokesman for Posh Fish & Chips commented: “Working with Deliveroo has been great, they really take the pressure off deliveries at our end and leave us to do what is important, cook the food!

“Since we joined Deliveroo we have seen our output go up considerably as we have been able to reach consumers we could not reach before.”

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Peterborough over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

