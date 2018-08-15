The Halcyon pub at Westwood to close next week for “six-figure” refurbishment

A Peterborough pub is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating 10 new jobs in the process.

The Halcyon pub on Atherstone Avenue is set to close on Monday and will centre around an impressive bar area and extensive sports viewing when it reopens on September 6.

Undergoing a complete refurbishment, the bar area will benefit from the addition of contemporary tiling and a modern finish. The sports viewing area will also be enhanced, with high quality sound systems from multiple screens throughout the pub to ensure guests can enjoy every key moment.

The beer garden will also be extended with additional seating and the introduction of outdoor lighting.

Kerry Burton, co-general manager at Halcyon Hungry Horse, said: “Halcyon is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and sporting events throughout the year.”

Her co-general manager Ashlie Tucker, added: “We’re really excited to get the refurbishment under way, and look forward to welcoming our neighbours to the revamped venue.”

A launch party with a karaoke night will take place on September 7.

The new look pub will offer a range of food and drinks deals throughout the week, including curry and a drink for £5.50 on Wednesdays, add a drink to any burger or selected grill for £1 Monday to Friday.