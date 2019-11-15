The 9 best Peterborough restaurant takeaways according to TripAdvisor
Peterborough has a multitude of restaurants - some of which also offer takeaways for those who wish to eat tasty treats in the comfort of their own home.
These are the nine best restaurants in the Peterborough area that offer takeaways, according to reviews website, TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Gurkha Lounge
Just tried this place as fancied a change from our normal delivery. Food was fantastic. Very tasty and perfectly cooked. Will definitely use again. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
2. Sonargaon Tandoori
Yet again another fabulous takeaway meal from the lovely team at the Sonaragon. Always high standard, served by great staff with good humour." TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
3. Angel Spice Restaurant
Highly recommend whether its eating in or take away you cant really go wrong! TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
4. Fresh Pizza Co and Cookhouse
Had pizza to take away and was very impressed, couldnt ask for better quality and well priced too! Knocks the frozen based generic takeaway pizzas out the water!
Google
other
View more