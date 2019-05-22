Take a look at the new summer menu at Stamford’s Cosy Club

Delicious new dishes and cocktails have landed today for the summer at Stamford’s Cosy Club, one of the best casual dining venues around.

You’ll be able to choose from a selection of delicious tapas, from the Roast Turmeric Cauliflower with dukkah & tahini cauliflower puree, pomegranate molasses, flaked almonds and harissa oil to the Pulled Beef Brisket with Blue Cheese and Ciabatta. There’s also a tantalising range of mains from the pioneering Beyond Meat Burger, made of a meat-free patty, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, gherkin, red onion and burger sauce to the mouth-watering to the mouth-watering Vegan Fish & Chips. If you’ve still got room for dessert, the puddings will polish off the meal fabulously. Don’t miss out on the chance to try the Pimm’s & Strawberry Trifle filled with jelly, custard, strawberry sponge and fresh cream. For the vegans out there, try the scrumptious and refreshing Vegan Berry Cheesecake!And for ehen the sun really comes outThe Cosy Club cocktail menu (launching on May 29) will include wonderfully refreshing seasonal options, including the tasty White Sangria, the Cosy Colada and the Botanical Bliss, rich with Rose Vodka, elderflower, lime and finished with petals.Amber Wood, Managing Director of Cosy Club, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching the summer menu, the new dishes are truly delicious and has something for everyone whether it be brunch, a light bite or a hearty main you’re after. We’ve also adding new vegan options to add to our PETA award winning vegan menu which has gone down a storm. Our menu is always responding to the growing trends and demands of our customers and we look forward to everyone trying out these new summer dishes.”

