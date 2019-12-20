Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2019: when Asda, Tesco and Morrisons open and close in Peterborough

Christmas can be a stressful time of year, as the shopping list grows and the amount of shops that stay open to fulfill your needs diminishes.

While you won't be able to rush out on Christmas Day and pick up that turkey that you've fatally forgotten until the last minute, the major supermarkets have generous opening hours on the days surrounding the festivities.

Most will be operating reduced opening hours, but all will be open at some point or another over the holiday season.

Here's when the all the major supermarkets will be available to shop in this Christmas:

Aldi

Most Aldi stores will be open up until Christmas Eve, although stores close early on the 24 December.

Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Friday 27 Dec: 8am - 8pm

Saturday 28 Dec: 8am - 8pm

Sunday 29 Dec: 10am - 4pm

Monday 30 Dec: 8am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am - 6pm

New Year’s Day: CLOSED

ASDA

At the time of writing, ASDA have not yet revealed their Christmas and New Year opening times, though they are expected to do so shortly.

For now, let's look back at what they did in 2018, to get an idea of what to expect this year.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

Friday 27 Dec: Normal hours

Saturday 28 Dec: Normal hours

Sunday 29 Dec: Normal hours

Monday 30 Dec: 7am - 8pm

New Year's Eve: Extras, Superstores and Metro stores opened from 9am - 6pm, Express stores opened from 8am to 10pm. All petrol stations opened from 8am to 7pm.

New Year's Day: Extras, Superstores and Metro stores opened from 9am - 6pm, Express stores opened from 8am to 10pm. All petrol stations opened from 8am to 7pm.

Co-op

Christmas Eve: 7am - 8pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm

Friday 27 Dec: Normal hours

Saturday 28 Dec: Normal hours

Sunday 29 Dec: Normal hours

Monday 30 Dec: 7am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve: Selected convenience stores open from 9am - 5pm, supermarkets open 10am - 4pm.

New Year's Day: Selected convenience stores open from 9am - 5pm, supermarkets open 10am - 4pm.

Iceland

Christmas Eve: Opening hours will vary from store to store.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: Opening hours will vary from store to store.

Friday 27 Dec: Open as normal

Saturday 28 Dec: Open as normal

Sunday 29 Dec: Open as normal

Monday 30 Dec: Open as normal

New Year’s Eve: Open from 7am until 6pm.

New Year’s Day: Open from 9am until 6pm.

Lidl

Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Friday 27 Dec: Open as normal

Saturday 28 Dec: Open as normal

Sunday 29 Dec: Open as normal

Monday 30 Dec: Open as normal

New Year's Eve: Open as normal

New Year's Day: CLOSED

Morrisons

Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

Friday 27 Dec: Open as normal

Saturday 28 Dec: Open as normal

Sunday 29 Dec: Open as normal

Monday 30 Dec: Open as normal

New Year’s Eve: 7am - 6pm

New Year’s Day: 9am - 6pm

Sainsbury's

Opening hours will vary from store to store in the run-up to New Year so customers are advised to use Sainsbury’s store locator to check local times.

The larger stores will open at the following times over the New Year.

New Year's Eve: 6am - 7pm

New Year's Day: 9am - 5pm

Tesco

Christmas Eve: Most stores are set to open from 6am/7am until around 7pm, but some Express stores are set to close at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: Extra stores will be operating reduced hours of 9am - 6pm, whilst Express stores will generally stay open between 8am and 10pm. However, most Metro stores will be closed.

Friday 27 Dec: Open as normal

Saturday 28 Dec: Open as normal

Sunday 29 Dec: Open as normal

Monday 30 Dec: Open as normal

New Year’s Eve: Sunday opening hours

New Year’s Day: Sunday opening hours but most Tesco Metros will be closed.

Waitrose

Christmas Eve: Most stores open from 7am until 6pm.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Friday 27 Dec: Open as normal

Saturday 28 Dec: Open as normal

Sunday 29 Dec: Open as normal

Monday 30 Dec: Open as normal

New Year’s Eve: Most stores open from 7am until 6pm, a few open until 10pm.

New Year’s Day: Some stores will open, either between 7am and 10pm or 11am and 7pm.