Who can resist a bit of peace and quiet? If you're a solo nature buff, a couple seeking some rest and relaxation or a family wanting to make memories - then this staycation cabin might tick all of your boxes.
The unique Hobbit house, in Dodford, Northamptonshire, is a unique stay, taking you away from every-day to a life more connected to the wild nature around you.
The retreat - owned by Amanda and Dave - was built seven years ago with the help from local farmers who even donated tree trunks for the roof.
The idea for the staycation first stemmed from a bench, before the pair changed their mind to an arbour - and then an octagonal summerhouse but none of them seemed enough.
Amanda wanted to replicate a mystical Middle Earth staycation in her favourite place, near her auntie Annie’s flower beds and vegetable patches - and the result is magical.
The quirky retreat has one superking day bed - and although it’s set up for two adults there is one small double sofa bed for children too.
Prices start at £110 per night and can be booked through Canopy & Stars.