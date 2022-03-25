Who can resist a bit of peace and quiet? If you're a solo nature buff, a couple seeking some rest and relaxation or a family wanting to make memories - then this staycation cabin might tick all of your boxes.

The unique Hobbit house, in Dodford, Northamptonshire, is a unique stay, taking you away from every-day to a life more connected to the wild nature around you.

The retreat - owned by Amanda and Dave - was built seven years ago with the help from local farmers who even donated tree trunks for the roof.

The idea for the staycation first stemmed from a bench, before the pair changed their mind to an arbour - and then an octagonal summerhouse but none of them seemed enough.

Amanda wanted to replicate a mystical Middle Earth staycation in her favourite place, near her auntie Annie’s flower beds and vegetable patches - and the result is magical.

The quirky retreat has one superking day bed - and although it’s set up for two adults there is one small double sofa bed for children too.

Prices start at £110 per night and can be booked through Canopy & Stars.

1. The Hobbit House The idea for the hideaway went from a view, to a bench, to a community project and finally a magical retreat for two. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

2. The Hobbit House The staycation cabin is finished with chunky log walls and a wonky, grass-covered roof. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

3. The Hobbit House Inside the getaway lodge, there's also one superking day bed and one small double sofa bed. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

4. The Hobbit House Indoors there is an electric mini fridge, a hotplate and a warming oven on the woodburner, a kettle and a toaster. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales