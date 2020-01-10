Stamford’s Danny in running for Pub Chef of Year title

A chef who learned his trade in Stamford kitchens has been shortlisted for a prestigious Pub Chef of the Year award for his culinary expertise, writes Alison Bagley.

Danny Exton was chosen by the new owners of the Queen’s Head at Bulwick to bring his ‘imaginative and comforting’ cooking style to the village pub when it reopened in November 2018.

The Queen's Head, Bulwick . Photo: Alison Bagley

Pub landlord and owner James Trevor, who nominated Danny for the title, said : “The pub has been restored to its glory days with Danny’s food being the focal point of the burgeoning business.

“From a standing start, with zero existing customer base and no advertising or marketing costs of any kind, the Queens Head has been a real success in its first year with a small team and a five-and-a half-day opening schedule.

“This is largely down to the quality and consistency of Danny’s food. His menu is seasonal, imaginative and comforting.

Danny began his culinary career as a pot washer in Fratelli’s in Stamford, before moving into the kitchen. He later came under the wing of Jim Trevor (James’ dad) at Jim’s Yard in Stamford - a Michelin Bib Gourmand standard restaurant.

He rose to sous chef and when Jim and wife Sharon opened The Six Bells at Witham-On-The-Hill, Danny went with them.

The 34-year-old said: “To be nominated is quite a big deal and I’m proud. It’s good for the company.

“I’d like to thank James for nominating me.”

James (26) added: “It’s a tough trade to be in for an independent family-run business but people like Danny make it easier.

“He has also managed to make the menu diverse and approachable, whilst avoiding the trap of being long-winded.

“The Queens Head has a wood-burning pizza oven and offers authentic Napoli-style pizzas, which once again are a credit to Danny’s skill-set.”

Danny will travel down to the pub industry trade show, Pub20, at London’s Olympia to find out if he has won on February 4.

The eight-person judging panel includes food, drink and pub experts with their votes counting as 50 per cent and the public vote making up the other half of the final total.

To vote for Danny go online to www.thepubshow.co.uk/awards/cast-your-vote.

Voting closes at 4pm on February 3.