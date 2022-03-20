Celebrations as Peterborough farm shop wins top award

Harvest Barn Farmshop & Coffee Shop, located on Ramsey Road between Farcet and Pondersbridge, won the Central England Prestige awards for Farmshop of the Year 2021/22.

Owners Stephen and Lynn Briggs said they were ‘unbelievably proud and grateful’ to claim the award.

They said: “We’d like to thank all our customers who have supported us & cheered us on since we opened in 2018 and we have been especially grateful for their support over the last two years. We would also like to thank our wonderful staff for their hard work and commitment – we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them!

“Our Farmshop Manager Ashley Holland has said that we’ve known about the award for some time but had been asked to keep it under wraps until the official announcements by the Prestige awards. However we decided we couldn’t wait any longer and wanted to let our customers know the good news!”

The farmshop is continuing to grow with lots of events planned throughout Easter and the summer – from Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, to Easter Egg Hunts and a whole week of celebrations for the Queens Jubilee, we plan to be busy! We’re also planning Summer fun days throughout August, car boot sales from May and Christmas Craft Fayres with Farmers Markets later this year

For more information, visit www.harvestbarn.co.uk and facebook page @harvestbarnfarmshop.

1. Harvest Barn Farmshop & Coffee Shop The shop has won a top award Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Harvest Barn Farmshop & Coffee Shop The shop has won a top award Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Harvest Barn Farmshop & Coffee Shop The shop has won a top award Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Harvest Barn Farmshop & Coffee Shop The shop has won a top award Photo: Midlands Photo Sales