Salad bar to open in Peterborough city centre

A salad bar is to open in Peterborough city centre after a lease was agreed for a vacant unit.

Green Bay Salads has agreed a 10-year lease on number four Midgate, which occupies 1,145 sq ft.

The outlet will offer a range of salad, rice, pasta and deli options.

The deal was overseen by commercial agents Savills, on behalf of Pelican Partners (Peterborough) LLP.

Ed Gee, associate director at Savills Peterborough, said: “This is the ideal location for Green Bay Salads. The new eatery is set to benefit from the significant footfall generated by the surrounding retail and leisure offer.”

and will undoubtedly pick up passing trade from the lunch time crowd as a result of nearby office occupiers.”