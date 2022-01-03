The Peterborough lost pet group which has reunited thousands of pets with their owners in 2021

From cats being found in Starbucks to dogs being found after escaping on to the motorway, a Peterborough Lost Pets group on Facebook has amassed tens of thousands of members who look out for lost or distressed animals in the city.

You might have seen their posts on community Facebook pages, the volunteer team at Peterborough Lost Pets have spent hundreds of thousands of hours over the last year helping animals in need in the city.

A spokesperson from Peterborough Lost Pets said: “As a very small team of volunteers, we are reliant upon members of the community keeping an eye out for lost pets and letting us know if they have spotted one.

“We have had over 1,000 live reunites that have appeared on our group this year alone but it would be awesome if we could raise the numbers.” The group regularly post on social media to help locate pets that are missing, members go out at all times of the day and night to scan chipped animals which have been found and set humane traps to capture animals which are lost.

The group have helped to reunite animals of all kinds: dogs, cats, swans, ferrets, foxes and even geckos.

One cat named Mia found herself going for a coffee fix and sightseeing at Starbucks, when she went missing.

Staff member Sinead posted a photo of Mia who kept paying the coffee chain a visit.

PLP admin Jules noticed it looked like a cat that was posted as missing and helped reunite Mia with her owners.

Loving owners Charlii and Sean were pleased she was found and said ‘only Mia could live like Royalty whilst being homeless, living up to her pretentious princess nature sipping on cat milk and eating Dreamies provided by the lovely staff there’. Similarly the community rallied behind poor Cyril, a German Shepherd dog who escaped from his groomers in Orton Southgate. The pup had been rehomed in the summer having been rescued by the RSPCA, so was timid in his nature.

Far from home and close to the A1, Cyril was spotted close to the motorway.

Members of the public alerted the police who slowed traffic but sadly he was not caught.

Owner Peter, helped to track his lost pup with drones and searches.

Carl from the Peterborough German Sherpherds group searched the fields alongside the A605 where he had been spotted. After days of the search and traps being set up, Storm Barra swept the country and Cyril was still out there.

Fortunately he was found, when he showed up on a ring camera set up in a field and a special trap was remotely activated to catch him.

Safe and sound at home, Cyril is enjoying his time with his family.

The team which is made up of seven admin and volunteers aren’t currently looking to expand but hope more people can join their group and share posts. A spokesperson said: “The more eyes out there looking for lost pets, the more families we can reunite.

“It is very rewarding to reunite a much loved pet with their owner, and despite the heartbreak that comes with collecting a pet that has sadly passed away, we say ‘gone over the rainbow bridge’, it is nice to know that we have been able to bring closure to the family.”

1. You might have heard of Cyril, the pup who escaped his groomers and survived time on the motorway and Storm Barra. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Mia was enjoying cat milk on her daily visits to Starbucks. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Lily has been reunited after four years and travelling 5 miles to Crowland. Mikala posted about a cat that turned up at Caves Pet shop Peterborough. The cat was taken to Acorn Lodge to be scanned for a chip. The cat was chipped under the name Lilly, registered to Peterborough. Unfortunately, when called the mobile number on the chip didn't work. Armed with these details we cross-referenced our missing cats. A cat called Lily (one L stood out). The same gender, colour, chipped and the area missing. She was then reunited after being missing for four years! Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. We were alerted to a post on the Eye community page from Mark. He had found a small female cat on his cycle to work at 5am in the middle of a road. She wouldn't move and when he tried to take her to the nearest house she bolted back to him. So he took her with him to work as she appeared very thin and had a weeping eye. After the initial contact, PLP offered to go and scan and thankfully had success. The vets called her owner. She was called Midget and had been missing over 6 months and from Lincoln, an hour and a half away! It is thought she has jumped in a delivery van and hitched a ride to Peterborough. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales