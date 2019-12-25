Peterborough Christmas Messages 2019: ‘Spare a thought for armed forces and families deployed away from home over festive season’

Group Captain Jo Lincoln, Station Commander at RAF Wittering and A4 Force Elements Commander.

Since my arrival in August I have been incredibly impressed by the continual achievements I witness across RAF Wittering and the wider A4 Force Elements. By any measure 2019 has been a fantastic year.

The collective efforts across the Whole Force (Regulars, Reservists, Civil Servants and Contractors) continues to directly enable operations, exercises and training across the RAF and wider Defence.

The Station and Force have been recognised with awards such as the Stainforth Trophy, the RAF Safety Centre Trophy, and the RAF Benevolent Fund Airplay Team of the Year Award.

Of course, there have also been numerous well-deserved Honours and Awards presented to both individuals and teams.

Thank you for all of your hard work and for making these successes a reality.

I am very conscious that we have friends, colleagues and loved ones deployed over the festive period – please spare a thought for them and their families during this Christmas and New Year.

It is also important that those of us who are not deployed or on duty take the opportunity for a well-deserved break, as 2020 is set to be as busy as 2019.

To the families of our personnel and those of you who live nearby or follow us on our social media channels, I would also like to say a heartfelt thank you.

The friendship and goodwill we receive from our local community and from those who take an interest in all that we do is truly heartening.

I cannot overstate how much the Armed Forces of this country value your loyalty and support.

I wish you all a very happy and healthy Christmas and New Year, and I look forward to seeing you in 2020!