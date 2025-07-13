Volunteers at Peterborough Cats Protection proudly celebrated the branch’s 40th anniversary on Saturday 12 July, with an afternoon tea at St B’s Hall, Yaxley, recognising four decades of transformative work for cats and communities in the region.

Since its founding in 1985, the volunteer-led branch has made an extraordinary difference to the lives of thousands of cats, rehoming around 9,000 stray and unwanted animals, and helping more than 8,000 owners access neutering for their cats through its assisted scheme. From offering behavioural advice to reuniting microchipped pets with their families, the branch has been a steadfast source of feline welfare, compassion, and education.

“Making a difference to the lives of cats in Peterborough for 40 years is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Karen Baldock, Branch Team Leader. “Many of the cats who come to us who have experienced a difficult start to life, and we’re honoured to play a part in their healing and happiness.”

Over the years, the branch has also expanded its efforts by building strong ties with community groups and other local animal charities, creating a network of shared knowledge, facilities and support.

Peterborough Cats Protection volunteers celebrate 40 years of helping cats in need.

Its 40th anniversary event featured long-service awards for the branch’s dedicated volunteers, including fosterers, fundraisers, team leaders, van drivers, and administrators, whose collective care continues to change lives.

“To all our volunteers, past and present, and to everyone who’s supported us along the way, we’d like to say a huge thank you,” said Karen.

“We’re proud to work alongside a dedicated community of animal advocates, sharing knowledge, supporting one another, and making a bigger impact together.

“We’re excited to continue this vital work and invite anyone with a love of animals to join us in shaping the next chapter.”

Karen, Temporary Branch Team Leader, and Pam, Branch Administration Team Leader, have an combined 48 years experience of volunteering for Cats Protection!

If you’d like to learn more or explore volunteering opportunities, contact the friendly Peterborough team at [email protected], or by phoning 0345 371 2750.

About Cats Protection Peterborough

Established in 1985, Cats Protection’s Peterborough branch is part of the UK’s leading national feline welfare charity. Entirely volunteer-led, the branch is committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats in need while supporting local owners and promoting cat welfare across the region. Find out more about our work in the local community here: https://www.cats.org.uk/peterborough