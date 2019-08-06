Peterborough brewery takes bronze in Champion Beer of Britain competition

Oakham Brewery, based in Peterborough, has won bronze in the Champion Beer of Britain competition - one of the most prestigious and well-recognised beer awards.
Hosted by CAMRA, judging takes place on the opening day of the Great British Beer Festival (August 6-10 at Olympia London).
Light gold in colour, the successful beer ‘Citra’ is said to burst with citrus and tropical hop flavours.
Oakham Ales is home to the largest brewpub in Europe, The Brewery Tap, while the brewery in Maxwell Road, Woodston, is a regular in the Champion Beer of Britain competition, taking home the silver award in 2014, 2009 and 1999 as well as gold in 2001.
The Champion Beer of Britain is the culmination of almost a year of local tasting panels and regional heats, recognising the very best in British beer.
Final judging for the competition is held at the opening of CAMRA’s flagship beer festival, which sees more than 40,000 visitors through the door to sample nearly a thousand different beers, ciders, perries, wines and gins.
Nik Antona, CAMRA’s national chairman, said: “Congratulations to Oakham Brewery for taking home bronze in the Champion Beer of Britain award for its ‘Citra’, which is one of the highest beer accolades in the country. The judges were particularly impressed with the elements of grapefruit and lychee brought out in the Citra hop.”
Silver place was won by Grey Trees Brewery’s ‘Afghan IPA’, a previous winner of the Strong Bitters category, taking first place in 2017. Grey Trees is based in Aberdare in South Wales.
The overall winner was Surrey Hills’ ‘Shere Drop’, described as being pale in colour with a subtle hint of grapefruit and lemon in the aroma
Full list of Champion Beer of Britain categories and winners:
OVERALL:
BRONZE: Citra, Oakham
SILVER: Afghan Pale, Grey Trees
GOLD: Shere Drop, Surrey Hills
MILDS:
Bronze: Maggs Magnificent Mild, West Berkshire
Silver: Malt Shovel Mild, Fernandes
Gold: Gravediggers, Church End
STRONG BITTERS:
Bronze: Fallen Angel, Church End
Silver: Iron Duke, Irving
Gold: Afghan IPA, Grey Trees
SPECIALITY:
Bronze: Brazillian Coffee & Vanilla Porter, Colchester
Silver: Chocolate Guerilla, Blue Monkey
Gold: Vanilla Stout, Binghams
GOLDEN ALES:
JOINT Bronze: Heart & Soul, Vocation
Prince Bishop Ale, Big Lamp
Silver: Pale, Five Points
Gold: Citra, Oakham
BEST BITTERS:
JOINT Bronze: Preservation Fine Ale, Castle Rock
Darwin’s Origin, Salopian
Silver: Trawler Boys, Green Jack
Gold: Shere Drop, Surrey Hills
BITTERS:
JOINT Bronze: Edith Cavell, Wolf
Laughing Gravy, Ulverston
Silver: Hobby Horse, Rhymney
Gold: Ay Up, Dancing Duck