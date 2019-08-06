Peterborough brewery takes bronze in Champion Beer of Britain competition

Oakham Brewery, based in Peterborough, has won bronze in the Champion Beer of Britain competition - one of the most prestigious and well-recognised beer awards.

Hosted by CAMRA, judging takes place on the opening day of the Great British Beer Festival (August 6-10 at Olympia London).

Light gold in colour, the successful beer ‘Citra’ is said to burst with citrus and tropical hop flavours.

Oakham Ales is home to the largest brewpub in Europe, The Brewery Tap, while the brewery in Maxwell Road, Woodston, is a regular in the Champion Beer of Britain competition, taking home the silver award in 2014, 2009 and 1999 as well as gold in 2001.

The Champion Beer of Britain is the culmination of almost a year of local tasting panels and regional heats, recognising the very best in British beer.

Final judging for the competition is held at the opening of CAMRA’s flagship beer festival, which sees more than 40,000 visitors through the door to sample nearly a thousand different beers, ciders, perries, wines and gins.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s national chairman, said: “Congratulations to Oakham Brewery for taking home bronze in the Champion Beer of Britain award for its ‘Citra’, which is one of the highest beer accolades in the country. The judges were particularly impressed with the elements of grapefruit and lychee brought out in the Citra hop.”

Silver place was won by Grey Trees Brewery’s ‘Afghan IPA’, a previous winner of the Strong Bitters category, taking first place in 2017. Grey Trees is based in Aberdare in South Wales.

The overall winner was Surrey Hills’ ‘Shere Drop’, described as being pale in colour with a subtle hint of grapefruit and lemon in the aroma

Full list of Champion Beer of Britain categories and winners:

OVERALL:

BRONZE: Citra, Oakham

SILVER: Afghan Pale, Grey Trees

GOLD: Shere Drop, Surrey Hills

MILDS:

Bronze: Maggs Magnificent Mild, West Berkshire

Silver: Malt Shovel Mild, Fernandes

Gold: Gravediggers, Church End

STRONG BITTERS:

Bronze: Fallen Angel, Church End

Silver: Iron Duke, Irving

Gold: Afghan IPA, Grey Trees

SPECIALITY:

Bronze: Brazillian Coffee & Vanilla Porter, Colchester

Silver: Chocolate Guerilla, Blue Monkey

Gold: Vanilla Stout, Binghams

GOLDEN ALES:

JOINT Bronze: Heart & Soul, Vocation

Prince Bishop Ale, Big Lamp

Silver: Pale, Five Points

Gold: Citra, Oakham

BEST BITTERS:

JOINT Bronze: Preservation Fine Ale, Castle Rock

Darwin’s Origin, Salopian

Silver: Trawler Boys, Green Jack

Gold: Shere Drop, Surrey Hills

BITTERS:

JOINT Bronze: Edith Cavell, Wolf

Laughing Gravy, Ulverston

Silver: Hobby Horse, Rhymney

Gold: Ay Up, Dancing Duck