Peterborough August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and more

A bank holiday brings a day off work to enjoy, an extra day to get those weekend errands done and just a chance to relax - but turning up at your local shop only to discover its closed isn’t anyone’s idea of fun.

With the August bank holiday on Monday 26 August, don’t let your get ruined by a shop you really needed to be open being shut: this is a comprehensive list of the bank holiday supermarket times.

Tesco

On the Monday you’ll find that Tesco will open at 9am and close at 6pm.

Express stores will retain their regular operating hours on the bank holiday Monday.

To check the times of your local store, you can look online here.

Sainsbury’s

Usually Sainsbury’s is open from 7am until 11:30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

On the bank holiday, however, their seasonal opening hours change to 8am to 8pm.

Check your local store online here.

Morrisons

Morrisons opening hours on the bank holiday Monday will open later and close earlier at 8am to 7pm.

You can check your local stores times online here.

Asda

Asda lists its opening times as:

Saturday 25 - 10am to 4pm

Monday 26 - 7am to 8pm

Tuesday 27 - 7am to 11pm

You can check your local stores opening hours online here.

Lidl

The bank holiday hours for May, spring and summer are listed as 8am to 6pm.

The usual hours for Lidl are 8am to 10om for Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Check your local stores times online here.

Aldi

On the Aldi website, it lists its bank holiday opening hours as:

Saturday 24 - 8am to 10pm

Sunday 25 - 10am to 4pm

Monday 26 - 8am to 8pm

You can check your local stores opening times online here.

Waitrose

The seasonal opening hours for Waitrose sees a slight deviation in its usual operating times.

On the Monday bank holiday, Waitrose will be open from 8am to 6pm.

You can check your local stores opening times online here.