Disruptions to food and garden waste collections in Peterborough to continue into second week
Disruption to food and garden waste collections in Peterborough are to continue into a second week.
The disruption has been caused by staff shortages at Aragon Direct Services, the company employed by Peterborough City Council to manage waste disposal in the city. On Monday (August 23), it was announced that for those who were on green bin week, all food waste collections would be cancelled.
This policy will remain in place for the next week as well (Friday August 27 - Friday September 3).
All planned garden waste collections between Tuesday August 31 and Friday September 3 will also be cancelled.
Black bin collections will continue as normal.
The schedule is as follows:
Refuse waste- Black bin
Fri Aug 27: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Tues Aug 31: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Wed Sep 1: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Thur Sep 2: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Fri Sep 3: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Recyclable waste- Green bin
Fri Aug 27: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Tues Aug 31: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Wed Sep 1: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Thur Sep 2: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Fri Sep 3: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Garden waste- Brown bin
Tues Aug 31: Cancelled
Wed Sep 1: Cancelled
Thur Sep 2: Cancelled
Fri Sep 3: Cancelled