Opening date announced for Krispy Kreme in Queensgate with hundreds of free donuts

The opening date for the new Krispy Kreme store in Queensgate Shopping Centre has been announced, with the firm promising hundreds of free donuts.

The new store opens at 10am on Thursday, May 31, following on from the one which opened in Cygnet Green, Hampton, in 2016 and sells an average of 65,800 doughnuts per month.

The store’s opening day celebrations will see customers treated to fun entertainment and spot prizes throughout the day, and the very first person in line to witness the outlet’s inaugural day will be awarded a year’s supply of doughnuts to share with friends and family.

The first dozen visitors will also receive a goody bag filled with exclusive merchandise.

Neil Williamson, UK operations director at Krispy Kreme, said: “We are very excited to be welcoming doughnut lovers to our brand new store.

“In the lead up to the new store opening we will be giving Peterborough locals a taste of what’s to come by handing out hundreds of free doughnuts.

“Locals should keep their eyes peeled and keep a look out for us across the city to be in with a chance of bagging some sweet treats.”

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Krispy Kreme to Queensgate Shopping Centre which will offer our shoppers another excellent food choice.

“This is an exciting time for Queensgate with the recent announcement of our cinema operator, and this addition sees another hugely popular brand join our excellent retail mix.”