This is why Peterborough is a destination city for art as it looks to be a city of culture

The recent placing of three statues by world famous sculptor Sir Antony Gormley on city centre rooftops has underlined Peterborough’s claims to be a city of culture.

In terms of public art, the city punches above its weight and the Gormley Place To Be statues have given an added attraction to Cathedral and St John’s Squares.

Odd Oakes by Australian sculptor Nicholas Pope 1998

A number of sculptures cropped up as part of the city’s New Town expansion with the development corporation setting up the Peterborough Sculpture Trust.

Today’s pictures show a selection of some of the city’s art – some much loved and others that have sparked controversy.

Arguably one of the city’s most striking pieces is the Peterborough Arch (top) by Lee Grandjean which is located at the side of Longthorpe parkway and is aligned with the front of Peterborough Cathedral.

The next picture shows Odd Oakes by Australian sculptor Nicholas Pope. It was originally located at the Werrington Centre where this picture was taken in 1998.

Thorpe Meadows sculpture 1993

It is now in Thorpe Meadows by the rowing lake. The wood rotted inside so the four elements, or acorns, are now laid on their side.

The picture below it, taken in 1993, is of the sculpture Festival Boat by Nigerian artist Sokari Douglas Cam. It is located nearby on the bank of the River Nene.

The sculpture in the third picture (1993) was located in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, but I have no other information about it and it doesn’t appear to be part of the Sculpture Trust’s collection.

Do you have any information about it? Is it still there?

Cculpture at Shrewsbury Ave, Woodston 1993

The final two pictures are of artworks that sparked plenty of controversy.

First is a picture of Power Rhythm by Robert Erskine (pictured in front of the sculpture).

It was designed for the work force at Perkins/Caterpillar factory, after Erskine was successful in winning a national competition to create a landmark sculpture for the city.

It is located off the roundabout linking Frank Perkins Way and Parnwell Way.

Artist Robert Erskine by his sculpture Power Rhythm in Parnwell

It was plagued by vandals and the artist later became angered after he claimed the sculpture was not being properly looked after.

The last picture shows the four Earth sculptures placed in Ferry Meadows in 1998.

Some members of the public likened the design of the lottery funded sculptures, to that of the waste bins in the park! They certainly got people talking.