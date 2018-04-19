REVEALED: Peterborough’s lost and forgotten pubs you used to drink in and now sorely miss

Did you have a favourite Peterborough watering hole that is no longer there?

Everyone loves a good pub but with so many closing across the country every day, we take a look back at lost and forgotten pubs in Peterborough.

Some of the pubs have now been turned into restaurants or shops, others private homes and where some once stood, there is simply no trace at all.

Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) have been so concerned at the number of pub closures across the country it has launched an initiative to protect 3,000 of them.

Figures show 29 pubs are being lost every week across the UK and CAMRA has been mobilising its members in England to nominate their local pub as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) and offer advice and guidance to other community groups looking to do the same.

Currently pubs can be demolished or converted to other uses without planning permission, whereas pubs with ACV status are given planning protection under laws introduced in April.

With 800 pubs currently nominated, the initiative aims to raise the profile of ACVs to the pub-going public and increase the number with the status to 3,000 by the end of 2016 – an ambitious target, but one which CAMRA say is essential if England’s pubs are to be properly protected.

“Holes in the current planning system allow pubs to be sold off, demolished or converted to many other uses without planning permission or the involvement of the local community.

“However when a pub is nominated as an Asset of Community Value it automatically receives planning protection meaning it is no longer a soft target to would-be developers looking to quickly purchase and convert or demolish the pub – which in some instances has literally happened overnight,” said Tom Stainer, CAMRA’s Head of Communications.

