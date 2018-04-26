NOSTALGIA: Views that make up Peterborough

Today’s Looking Back pictures are a random collection of Peterborough views, but what I love about them is they capture some of the variety that goes to make up a modern city, yet one with much history.

The top photograph it is of the city’s first electricity station at what is now Rivergate.

Sculpture at Royal Life Lynchwood

The picture below it shows the sculpture which was placed outside the offices of Royal Life in LynchWood.

The third picture shows a little seen view of the exterior of Longthorpe Tower.

The next picture is taken from Long Causeway and shows Hereward Centre on the corner of Broadway and Midgate.

The next photograph taken in 1988 shows the Lawson Avenue shops in Stanground.

Longthorpe Tower

The last picture was taken in 1993 and shows Paston church and the nearby flower-filled roundabout.

The sign for the Black Boy and Trumpet can just be seen on the left hand side near Hereward Centre/ midgate corner

Lawson Avenue shops at Stanground 1988