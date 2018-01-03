NOSTALGIA: Peterborough’s lost pubs - raising a glass to absent friends!

The pub is no longer the hub of community life it used to be (unless you live in Walford or Weatherfield!) but it is still an integral part of the British way of life.

Changing habits have seen the loss of many pubs, but what won’t be forgotten will be the happy memories of good times spent in them.

The Old Still pub ENGEMN00120101216104957

Today’s main picture is a college of popular Peterborough pubs which are no longer there.

The picture was taken from a page in the excellent Peterborough Story – a special publication produced by The Evening Telegraph staff in 1992.

How many of those pubs can you remember? If you have any pictures or memories you would like to share please get in touch.

The other two pictures show two of the city’s most famous watering hole including arguably the most iconic of all The Bull & Dolphin.

Peterborough's lost pubs

The pub which was on Lower Bridge Street famously gave its name to a popular dance unique to Peterborough and known as the Bull & Dolphin or B&Dshuffle.

The song, for fact fans, was Len Boone’s Love Wont Be Denied and any DJ who plays it can still gets older Peterborians on their feet at wedding receptions and Christmas office parties!

The last picture shows the courtyard of the Old Still. The building which was retained as part of the Queensgate development is now home to the Handmade Burger Company.