NOSTALGIA: Hospital heroes from Peterborough’s past

The second part of our look back at health services in the city focuses mainly on the people who have cared for and served their community.

The group pictures of nurses starts (top) with a photograph taken during the First World War.

Nursing preliminary training school jan 1968 at memorial hospital

Unfortunately, I have no more information, so if anybody does please get in touch.

The next picture along is more recent, showing students from the Nursing Preliminary training school in January, 1968 taken at Peterborough Memorial Hospital.

The third and fourth group shots also have scant detail with them - can anybody shed any light?

The fifth picture shows a 1930s’ fundraiser for the Peterborough people’s hospital with city mayor Lister Robinson.

Nursing staff in Peterborough

The final two pictures are taken from Stephen Perry’s booklet entitled Peterborough’s Hospitals. The first one shows The Gables in Thorpe Road which was built as a private house for the Beeby family before becoming a maternity hospital in 1947.

The last baby born there was on October 4, 1970 with the first arriving in the new Peterborough Maternity Hospital later the same day.

The last picture shows the maternity hospital prior to demolition.

1930's fundraiser for the Petreborough Peoples Hospital with ex mayor Lister Robinson ENGEMN00120110629115059

The Gables in Thorpe Road