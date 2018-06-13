NOSTALGIA: Celebrating 900 years of Peterborough Cathedral

Have your say

This year Peterborough is celebrating the 900th anniversary of its wonderful cathedral.

Thousands of visitors will flock there this year with a special programme of events from abseiling to a visit from Tim Peake’s space ship.

A visit to the cathedral ENGEMN00120120706104024

Just a few weeks ago hundreds of city residents watched the Royal wedding of Harry and Meghan on a big screen in the cathedral grounds.

One frequent visitor to the cathedral has been Harry’s father Prince Charles, who has also made significant donations to help funding.

The cathedral has always been at the centre of the community and a magnet for visitors as today’s pictures show.

The photograph top taken on May 8, 1945, shows a large gathering of troops by the west front of the cathedral celebrating Victory in Europe.

Peterborough Cathedral Choir 1912

The undated picture which features next looks like a school trip. Do you have any information about it?

The picture below that shows the men and boys of the cathedral choir in 1912.

The fourth photograph is simply captioned “cathedral service’’. Does anyone know what the service was?

The final picture is a splendid drawing of Market Place with the majestic cathedral in the background.

A Peterborough cathedral service

If you can fill in any of the blanks, please get in touch, nigel.thornton@jpress.co.uk