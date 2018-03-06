NOSTALGIA: A look back at some of Peterborough’s 33 hospitals through the years

Today Peterborough residents have a modern hospital to provide them with their medical needs (a burst pipe notwithstanding).

This week’s Looking Back features some of the hospitals that came before Peterborough City Hospital.

Peterborough And District Memorial Hospital plans

The pictures and information come courtesy of Stephen Perry and his book Peterborough’s Hospitals.

Researching his fascinating book, Stephen discovered there had been 33 hospitals in the city through the ages. The first recorded one was at the Roman fort in Longthorpe – sadly there is no picture of that one

The plan below shows the proposed site of the Peterborough And District Memorial Hospital which was funded by public donation and opened in 1928.

It is pictured top .It closed in 1970 but its familiar facade remains to this day.

Thorpe Hall which served as the city's maternity hospital

Most people will recognise the third picture. It is Thorpe Hall which served as the city’s maternity hospital. The first birth took place on Monday, June 21, 1943.

Less familiar will be the fourth picture, which is the Fever Hospital which opened in the 1860s in Trinity Street and later become the Corporation Slipper Baths.

The next picture is of the Infirmary in Milton Street which was built in 1845 and used until 1857 when it moved to Priestgate and into the building which is now the museum.

The next picture along is of the first Peterborough Dispensary, which essentially aimed to provide medical care for the poor.

Peterborough's Fever Hospital

It was located in Cowgate and opened in 1816. The first physician was the wonderfully named Dr Fenwick Skrimshire.

The final picture shows the opening ceremony of military hospital, the Bishop’s Palace Rehabilitation Hospital in the cathedral grounds. The date written on the picture is September 7, 1918.

The Infirmary in Milton Street

The first Peterborough Dispensary