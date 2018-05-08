NOSTALGIA: 30 years on from lights, camera, action at Peterborough Showcase

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Peterborough’s first multiplex cinema.

I wonder how many Peterborians enjoyed a first date at Showcase in Boongate... and how many of them went on to get married?

Showcase cinema 1988

Showcase Cinema opened in 1988 with the then North West Cambridgeshire MP Brian Mawhinney cutting the ribbon ( picture right).

A few months later, in April 1989, there was a glittering event at the £6milliom, 11-screen theatre with the first Royal Premiere held outside London.

Princess Anne was the guest of honour and is pictured talking to Olympic shot putter and local policeman Geoff Capes.

The picture far right shows the Princess being amused by a little girl who will be in her 20s now.

Showcase cinema 1988

I wonder who she was?If you know please get in touch.

The picture (top left) shows royalty too, but this time it’s Hollywood royalty in the considerable shape of actor and action man Dolph Lundgren.

His height is emphasised by the lady on the stool. Presumably she was on the staff at the cinema. Does anybody know who she was and why Dolph was at the cinema?

The next picture along shows the then mayor Cllr Rex Perkins and his wife Maggie cutting the first sod as the development got underway.

Princess Royal Princess Anne at opening of Showcase cinema 1988

The other pictures show various interior and exterior views of the movie complex.

If you have any memories or pictures please get in touch.

Dolph Lundgren at showcase cinema

Official opening of showcase cinema by Brian Mawhinney

METP ET library copies showcase cinema