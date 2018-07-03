Exploring the ancient town of Crowland

The ancient town of Crowland, or Croyland as it was originally known, is perhaps best known for two landmarks - its medieval abbey and the 14th-century three-sided bridge, Trinity Bridge, which stands at the centre of the town and used to be where three streams met.

But, like everywhere, there is also a wealth of local history to discover. Helping to do that is local historian Stephen Perry who has published a series of fascinating booklets about Peterborough, and has now produced his first one about Crowland, which has been his home for 13 years.

A look into Crowland's history

Today’s pictures are a selection from Stephen’s book which was launched recently at the Crowland Show. Copies are also be on sale at Crowland Library and Peterborough Tourist Information.

One of the biggest events in Crowland’s history was the flood which happened in March 1947. The two pictures above give some indication of its ferocity.

The pictures show a view of East Street looking toward the abbey, The Abbey Hostel which was built in 1730, and a view of Hall Street taken from the abbey and showing the rectory and police station.

North Street is also shown looking towards the bridge which is often the focal point for community events such as this May Day dancing.

The final picture shows the opening in 1915 of the chapel which still serves residents today.

