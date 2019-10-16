New Disney store opens in Queensgate Shopping Centre

Have your say

A new Disney pop-up store has opened in Queensgate.

The shopping centre posted on Facebook this morning that the one-stop shop for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars gifts is now open.

The new Disney store in Queensgatw

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed last month that the store was due to open in time for the Christmas period, although no dates were given.

Disney previously had a store in Queensgate but announced in 2010 it was to close after 15 years of trading.

RELATED: New Disney store coming to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre