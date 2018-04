A new convenience store for Lincolnshire Co-operative Limited at the former Morley’s bus depot in Whittlesey, creating 15 jobs, has been approved by Fenland District Council’s Planning Committee despite a petition against the plans signed by 86 people.

The new store will be on land just off the A605, fronting Finkle Lane, and will also include three two-storey dwellings. Objections included the impact the store will have on West End Stores.