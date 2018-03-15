New city centre restaurant offers halal Chinese and Turkish food

Oriental Grill at Broadway. EMN-180314-085954009
A new city centre restaurant has opened its doors, looking to fill a gap in the market for halal Chinese food.

The Oriental Grill, on Broadway (the former TAMU dessert lounge premises) is a new business proposition for husband and wife team Faz and Mohammed Habib.

Oriental Grill at Broadway. EMN-180314-085943009

Faz explained that when the lease for the premises was offered to them, Habib - who had an interest in the former Kashmir Balti House on Lincoln Road 20 years ago - felt there was an opening for a Turkish restaurant, a cuisine all the family enjoyed.

“He did say, though, that if we took it on he would like to include halal Chinese too.

“There doesn’t appear to be a halal Chinese restaurant or takeaway in Peterborough and lots of people travel as far away as Leicester to find it.”

Two chefs have been appointed - one from the highly rated Konak Turkish restaurant in Leicester - and the interior has been given a whole new look with wood panelling and comfy booth-style seating. It can cater for around 20 diners downstairs and a similar number upstairs.

Oriental Grill at Broadway. EMN-180314-085931009

The Turkish menu includes a selection of hot and cold mezes, lamb and chicken grills, wraps, salads and specials - kebabs with yoghurt.

The Chinese menu has a variety of traditional starters, seafood, chicken and beef dishes, plus chow mein, rice and curries.

The restaurant also does takeaways. Contact 01733 769734.

Oriental Grill at Broadway. Chef Bunjamin Kaskid EMN-180314-090006009

