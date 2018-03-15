New city centre restaurant offers halal Chinese and Turkish food

A new city centre restaurant has opened its doors, looking to fill a gap in the market for halal Chinese food.

The Oriental Grill, on Broadway (the former TAMU dessert lounge premises) is a new business proposition for husband and wife team Faz and Mohammed Habib.

Oriental Grill at Broadway.

Faz explained that when the lease for the premises was offered to them, Habib - who had an interest in the former Kashmir Balti House on Lincoln Road 20 years ago - felt there was an opening for a Turkish restaurant, a cuisine all the family enjoyed.

“He did say, though, that if we took it on he would like to include halal Chinese too.

“There doesn’t appear to be a halal Chinese restaurant or takeaway in Peterborough and lots of people travel as far away as Leicester to find it.”

Two chefs have been appointed - one from the highly rated Konak Turkish restaurant in Leicester - and the interior has been given a whole new look with wood panelling and comfy booth-style seating. It can cater for around 20 diners downstairs and a similar number upstairs.

Oriental Grill at Broadway.

The Turkish menu includes a selection of hot and cold mezes, lamb and chicken grills, wraps, salads and specials - kebabs with yoghurt.

The Chinese menu has a variety of traditional starters, seafood, chicken and beef dishes, plus chow mein, rice and curries.

The restaurant also does takeaways. Contact 01733 769734.