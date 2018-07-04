More than 7,500 drivers caught and fined by average speed cameras on A14 and A1M in Cambridgeshire in just six months

More than 7,500 drivers have been caught speeding through the A14 and A1M roadworks in Cambridgeshire in just six months.

Cambridgehsire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite is asking drivers to stop putting lives at risk while driving through roadworks within the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme.

The Commissioner is joining forces with Highways England and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership to remind people of the dangers of ignoring restrictions after 4,500 people were caught speeding through the A14 roadworks between Cambridge and Huntingdon in the last six months.

At least 3,000 speeding tickets have also been issued on the A1 (traffic management section in relation to the A14) since January.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “Whilst the majority of drivers obey the speed limits, the few who don’t put their own lives and those of road workers at risk. Everyone has somewhere to be and by a certain time, but arriving safely to your destination is better that not arriving at all.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner I am committed to keeping our roads safe for all road users. Whilst the A14 improvement project is taking place, I am urging all drivers to be patient and to respect road workers so they can do the work they need to do safely. It’s simple - drivers need to slow down near road works and obey the speed limits and signs.

“Where accidents do happen, I am pleased to see that Highways England have allowed extra space for emergency vehicles to get through and would like to thank drivers who pull over to allow blue light colleagues to pass safely.”

Research recently published by Highways England reveals a catalogue of serious incidents and near misses ranging from motorists driving into coned off areas where road workers are working to physical and verbal abuse.

On average there are nearly 300 incidents nationally a week of incursions and abuse reported by road workers who are working hard to improve Britain’s 4,300 miles of motorways and strategic A roads.

And between July 2017 and September 2017, of almost 3,500 incidents, 150 were serious, leading to four road workers and two motorists being injured.

Casualty Reduction Officer, Jon Morris said: “The speed restrictions on these roads are there to protect road workers and road users. To ensure everyone stays safe on these roads it is vital that people do not exceed the speed limit.

“Figures show us there are a number of people out there ignoring the temporary speed limits and I would urge those people to slow down and drive to the conditions of that road.”

Mike Evans, Senior Stakeholder Manager for the A14 upgrade at Highways England, added: “Safety is Highways England’s first imperative, we believe no one should be harmed when travelling or working on our road network.

“Nobody needs a road so badly that somebody needs to lose their life while maintaining or improving it. Since the beginning of the year, over 7,000 people have been caught speeding within our roadworks along the A14 and A1 in Cambridgeshire.

“Just because workers aren’t visible, it doesn’t mean they are not present. This is especially true when operations take place at night, but also applies when visibility is restricted by works vehicles and equipment.

“Think what it would be like if you had to contend with lorries and cars driving through your shop, office or school. Please respect our road workers – slow down near roadworks and obey speed limits and signs.”