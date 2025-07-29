New coffee shop opened in former Pizza Hut unit in Peterborough city centre
Peterborough city centre has its latest venue for those who enjoy a coffee.
Coffee Friends officially opened its doors on Monday (July 28) at 19/21 Broadway.
The unit used to be home to Pizza Hut before it closed its doors in early 2024.
It has now been transformed into a new coffee bar serving a range of hot drinks- including Turkish tea- milkshakes and cold drinks as well as its food offering including omelettes, breakfast items, sandwiches as well as crepes.
The new venue opened on Monday following a successful launch event attended by a number of councillors.
Coffee Friends, which is run by Chadvar Zhelev will open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Sunday.