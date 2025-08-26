Two dog handlers at a high security prison, explain how they work in tandem with their dogs to keep people safe.

This National Dog Day (26 August), His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) is shining a light on one of the most unique and rewarding roles in the prison service: the prison dog handler.

With over 800 dogs working across the prison estate, these four-legged officers -and their human colleagues - are on the front line of safety and security. From sniffing out illegal substances to calming volatile situations, prison dogs are vital to maintaining order and protecting staff, prisoners and the public.

But behind every great dog is a dedicated handler, who started their careers as prison officers.

Handler Stuart Egginton with his two search dogs, Margot, a three-year-old Black Labrador, and Buddy, a four-year-old Springer Spaniel.

Prison dog handlers are specially trained officers who work with general purpose dogs - trained to de-escalate conflict and support control and restraint - and specialist search dogs, trained to detect drugs, phones, and other contraband.

Many handlers live with their dogs, forming deep bonds that last long after retirement. It’s a role that requires trust, discipline, and compassion, and it’s open to anyone who joins the prison service.

Stuart Egginton, 51, and Tom Butler, 31, are dog handlers at HMP Whitemoor, a high security men’s prison near March in Cambridgeshire.

Stuart joined the prison service in 1997 as an Operational Support Grade (OSG). OSGs work alongside prison officers and help keep a prison running smoothly and safely. They perform a variety of tasks, including security and searches at the gate, managing deliveries, supervising visitors and monitoring phone calls and CCTV.

After five years he gained a promotion to prison officer and enjoyed a variety of roles across the prison before becoming a dog handler, working and living with his two search dogs, Margot, a three-year-old Black Labrador, and Buddy, a four-year-old Springer Spaniel. He says:

“I never imagined I’d end up working with dogs, but it’s been the most rewarding part of my career.

“You have to be careful with your dogs around prisoners. Some prisoners don’t like being searched, especially if they’re hiding something.

“Getting paid to work with dogs is just the best – I couldn’t think of a better job.

“The dogs become part of your family and it’s a big commitment. Had my family circumstances suited it, I would’ve become a dog handler sooner, but it’s a job I absolutely love.”

Tom also began his career as an OSG and progressed through different prison roles. He’s been a dog handler for four years and works with Mila, a five-year-old German Shepherd. Their partnership passed the demanding eight-week course, and they now maintain annual licensing through rigorous testing including building searches, crowd control and obedience scenarios. Tom says:

"This isn't just a job – it's a lifestyle. You've got to be 100% committed. I probably spend more time with my dog than my wife. Mila’s looked after me in some really challenging situations inside the prison.

"It's the best job there is, as far as I'm concerned. I genuinely love what I do – I've got no intentions of looking at anything else.

"When you find a job you really love, you never feel like you're going to work. I'm getting paid to do something I genuinely enjoy."

There are no previous qualifications needed to become operational support staff or a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor. Personal qualities are much more important, and all the necessary training is provided. You should have good judgement, common sense, responsibility and, above all, teamwork.

As the prison service continues to modernise and strengthen its frontline, HMPPS is actively recruiting new prison officers, and encouraging those with an interest in dogs to consider the path to becoming a handler.

To become a dog handler, new recruits typically start as prison officers, gaining experience on the landings before applying for specialist training. It’s a competitive but achievable path and one that offers a unique blend of challenge, purpose, and companionship.

Every year, HMPPS also honours the dogs who have retired or passed away after years of loyal service. From Homer in the East Midlands, who recorded over 1,000 finds, to Whisper, who still enjoys swimming and tennis balls in retirement, these dogs have left a lasting legacy.

If you’re looking for a career that makes a real difference - and maybe even a four-legged partner along the way - consider joining the prison service.

Apply now to become a prison officer and start your journey toward becoming a dog handler. Visit Prison and Probation Jobs to learn more.