Makers’ market has artisan treats galore

There is a treat in store this weekend for lovers of artisan food and drink with the return of the monthly Belvoir Makers’ Market, held in the shadow of the ancestral home of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland.

Trading at Belvoir is not a new idea. The Duke of Rutland’s ancestors set up a market and a midsummer fair in the Middle Ages, and now the location has been restored to its vendoring roots with the opening of the £3m artisan shopping village last year.

Brockleby's Pies

Launched last autumn with a handpicked selection of artisan food producers, the monthly market (held on the third Thursday of the month) embraces the best of local food and drink producers, artisans, handcrafters as well as street food vendors and entertainers.

Already on offer at the market taking place on Sunday (17th) are the award-winning Brockleby’s Pies; delicious handmade fudge from Fudge Glorious Fudge in flavours such as lemon meringue and cherry bakewell; all kinds of hand smoked products from Feast and the Furious including its signature 22-hour smoked brisket; a delicious range of vegan, sugar and gluten free raw sweets and treats from Guilt Free Pleasures and a fantastic range of jams and chutneys from Dotty About Jam.

A visit to the market is also an opportunity to explore the offer from the retailers housed in the carefully restored industrial workshops offering food and drink, homewares, clothing and gifts, as well as stopping off to refresh at the Fuel Tank, the popular cafe bar serving food made with locally sourced ingredients all day, every day.

With the Engine Yard already proving popular with the local community, walkers and cyclists since it opened in September last year, the monthly market looks set to grow the offer for visitors.

Organiser Sharon Astill said: “Our goal in developing the makers’ market is to again bring fresh produce and quality goods from neighbouring towns and cities back into the Vale area and provide local residents, as well as visitors to Belvoir Castle, the opportunity to buy directly from the makers, and learn about the provenance of the food, and support their local economy.”

The Engine Yard is open seven days a week, with free parking. For more information, go to www.engineyardbelvoir.com

As well as the monthly market, traders are invited to get in touch if they are interested in being part of the Engine Yard’s Christmas Market taking place 6-8 December. Please contact marketing@belvoircastle.com