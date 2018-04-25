Low and slow is back... the return of BBQ Nights to Peterborough

Peterborough has been without an authentic, low and slow barbecue offering since the turn of the year... but that is about to change.

After the parent restaurant Sundays (Traditional Roast) moved from Cowgate into The Broadway theatre at the beginning of this year, the popular BBQ Nights was left without a base.

And judging by the social media clamour, it has been sorely missed.

Now, after a successful start for Sundays at The Broadway, the smoker is back in action and BBQ Nights will be popping up at the theatre venue’s Broadway Suite, on Friday, May 4.

At the moment it is a one-off, and on this occasion it will feature live music from The Chris Robinson Band,

Manager David Beever said: “BBQ Nights was always something we wanted to continue with - we missed the food as much as anyone. The chance to pair our great food with some really good live music is really exciting.”

He added: “It’s been a longer break than we’d hoped, but if all goes well and the social media demand translates into a busy night, then I’m sure we’ll be able to look forward to more BBQ Nights regularly throughout the year.”

The event on May4 is something of a change for BBQ Nights. Whilst the preparation and processes involved in the long smoking of the full racks of ribs, beef brisket and pulled pork remains the same, all diners will be served a mixed platter of smoked meats and sides (with vegetarian options available).

The addition of live music from the Chris King Robinson Band makes for a positive development for the city’s food and music scene.

Cost on the night - which runs from 6pm to 10pm - is £20 per person and bookings can be made at bbq.nights@yahoo.co.uk or via The Broadway box office on 01733 306071 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebroadway

